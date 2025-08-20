Pop’s Beef Kicks Off Fall with Tasty Deals and Fan-Favorite Freebies

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO, IL – As cooler temps roll in and football season kicks off, Pop’s Beef is welcoming fall with two crave-worthy promotions. The franchise, known for its house-made Italian beef, sausages, and more, will celebrate National Gyro Day and National Cheeseburger Day with seasonal specials and fan-favorite giveaways at participating locations in Illinois and Indiana.

Kicking things off after Labor Day weekend, Pop’s will celebrate National Gyro Day (officially Monday, September 1) with deals running Tuesday, September 2 and Wednesday, September 3. Guests can enjoy $3.99 gyro sandwiches (limit 3 per customer) and pick up a free football magnet featuring this season’s schedule with their order, while supplies last.

*Please note: Most Pop’s locations will be closed on Labor Day (Monday, September 1), and the Kedzie Avenue location will not participate in the Gyro Day promotion.

Then, on Thursday, September 18, Pop’s will mark National Cheeseburger Day with cheeseburgers for just $2.99 (limit 3 per customer at all locations). Plus, the first 100 customers at each location will receive a limited-edition Pop’s custom mug to commemorate the day.

“Our guests are at the heart of everything we do,” said Kacie Dancy, VP of Operations. “These promotions aren’t just about the food, they’re about bringing people together, kicking off fall and football season, and continuing the Pop’s tradition of serving and celebrating the communities that support us.”

Founded in 1980, Pop’s Beef is keeping its community-first values at the heart of everything it does. From school fundraisers to food drops for first responders, Pop’s remains a proud local staple, and these fall deals are another reason to stop by and get your beef on.

