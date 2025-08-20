SpringGreen Completes Fourth Total Home Pest Pilot Training Group

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // PLAINFIELD, IL – SpringGreen has completed the rollout of its fourth Total Home Pest (THP) pilot training group. Nine franchise owners participated in the intensive two-day program designed to equip them with the operational, technical, and marketing tools needed to launch pest control services in their local markets.

The in-person training, held at SpringGreen’s corporate office in Plainfield, IL, included a robust mix of classroom instruction, hands-on demonstrations, and real-world simulations. Led by subject matter experts from SpringGreen and industry partners like SiteOne and Target Specialty Products, the agenda covered essential topics such as pest control service structure, pricing models, marketing strategy, licensing, staffing, software integration, and pest-specific product application.

“This rollout reinforces our commitment to helping franchise owners grow their local businesses,” said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen. “Total Home Pest is more than just a service—it’s a complete system built to better service our customers and deliver measurable results and meet increasing customer demand.”

The Total Home Pest program is structured to help owners reach new customers and cross-sell additional services to their existing lawn and tree care clients.

