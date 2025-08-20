Tide Cleaners Strategic LA Acquisition by Franchise Group Clean Rock Ventures

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI – Tide Services acquisition and rebranding of four former Flair Cleaners locations in the Los Angeles area.

The newly branded stores — located in Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, Studio City and Valencia — are owned and operated by Jon and Megan Mut of Clean Rock Ventures.

“With this acquisition, we are modernizing legacy dry cleaners, investing in local ownership and building a stronger network,” said Andy Gibson, President & CEO of Tide Services.

Modernizing a Legacy Business

All four LA-area stores use GreenEarth® Cleaning, a non-toxic, environmentally friendly dry-cleaning process that aligns with Tide Cleaners’ focus on sustainability. The Muts, longtime residents of California’s San Fernando Valley and graduates of California State University Northridge, bring a strong record of community engagement, including post-hurricane Katrina recovery work with Habitat for Humanity.

“People expect more from their cleaners, and they should,” said Jon Mut. “We’re focused on quality, convenience and care, and our goal is to deliver an experience that customers can feel good about.”

“We’ve built our lives and careers here in California, so opening stores in the neighborhoods we call home is deeply meaningful to us,” added Megan Mut.

An Industry at an Inflection Point

The U.S. laundry and garment care industry is in a period of transformation. Many independent dry-cleaning operators are reaching retirement age, leading to a wave of acquisitions and consolidations.

Tide’s model incorporates trusted cleaning expertise, app-based payments and home delivery. The franchise is designed to preserve former dry cleaners’ generational legacies, prioritizing employee retention and customer continuity during the transition to new ownership.

SOURCE Tide Services

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.