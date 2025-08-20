Twin Peaks Expands in North Carolina with New Lodge Coming to Fayetteville

Award-winning sports lodge continues growth strategy with lower-cost, faster-build Smokey Bones conversions

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNP), parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant, announces that a new Twin Peaks lodge will open in Fayetteville, NC, this fall, marking the brand’s continued expansion in key growth markets. The 8,200-square-foot sports lodge, located at 1891 Skibo Road just steps from the entrance of Cross Creek Mall, will be the second Twin Peaks in North Carolina and the 115th location brandwide.

This opening represents Twin Peaks’ third conversion from a former Smokey Bones location, a strategic approach that allows the brand to enter new markets with lower build-out costs and a faster timeline while delivering the signature Twin Peaks experience. The concept reinforces Twin Peaks’ broader growth strategy, combining operational efficiency with the company’s proven hospitality-driven model to accelerate market expansion.

“We’re proud to expand Twin Peaks in North Carolina through our third Smokey Bones conversion,” said Kim Boerema, CEO of Twin Peaks. “Our first two conversions have generated significantly higher average unit volumes, and we expect Fayetteville to deliver the same success with guests enjoying our scratch-made food, 29-degree beer, and high-energy atmosphere.”

Slated to open in Q4 2025, the Fayetteville lodge is the second location from franchise group Music City, LLC, following the successful launch of its Fort Mill, South Carolina lodge. The new lodge will feature 70 massive TVs, 32 beers on tap, an indoor bar, and wall-to-wall sports coverage, making it a go-to destination for local fans all season long.

As opening day approaches, Twin Peaks Fayetteville is hiring for more than 100 positions across front- and back-of-house roles, including Twin Peaks Girls, bartenders, hosts, barbacks, line cooks and dishwashers.

Hiring Details:

Location : 1891 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303

: 1891 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303 When: Monday–Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Aug. 20, 2025

Monday–Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Aug. 20, 2025 How to Apply: Text “WORK4TP” to 85000 to get started, apply online at Work4TwinPeaks.com or or visit the location in person

Text “WORK4TP” to 85000 to get started, apply online at Work4TwinPeaks.com or or visit the location in person No prior experience is necessary, and training will be provided

Once open, the lodge will serve guests from 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests can enjoy Twin Peaks’ signature menu items, including Billionaire’s Bacon, the Smokestack Burger, hand-cut steaks, flatbread pizzas, and its famous smoked and grilled wings — alongside 29-degree draft beers and handcrafted cocktails like the Espresso Martini, Mezcal Passion Fruit Mule and Spicy Strawberry Margarita.

For more information, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNP) is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks operates 114 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of management concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed from time to time by Twin Hospitality Group Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Registration Statement on Form 10 and reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

SOURCE Twin Peaks

###

Media Contact:

Betsy DeMik

(972) 930-9933

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.