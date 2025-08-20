Wild Eggs Cracks Open Lexington, Kentucky, Location

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // LEXINGTON, Ky. – Wild Eggs is opening its newest location in Lexington, Kentucky. The restaurant will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, August 21.

This new restaurant marks the third Lexington location for franchisee Travis Hall, who says he’s proudly been part of the Wild Eggs family for over 10 years.

“It’s been an incredible journey growing with Wild Eggs over the past decade,” said Hall. “The Lexington community has been so supportive of our Palomar and Hamburg restaurants, and I’m excited to bring another Wild Eggs to a new part of town. We can’t wait to welcome guests in and share our scratch-made, breakfast and brunch favorites with them.”

The new Saron Drive restaurant continues Wild Eggs’ tradition of delivering inventive takes on classic breakfast and brunch fare, featuring signature dishes such as the Kalamity Katie’s Border Benedict, Potato Head Casserole, Mexico City Chilaquiles, and the award-winning Kelsey’s KY Brown.

“Travis has been an outstanding franchise partner, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint in Lexington with him,” said Andy Abbajay, CEO of Wild Eggs.

SOURCE Wild Eggs

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.