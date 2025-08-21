Ace Hardware Celebrates 100th New Store Opening of 2025, Continues Nationwide Growth

Hardware leader on track to open more than 175 new stores this year

August 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ace Hardware, the world’s largest hardware cooperative, is proud to mark the opening of its 100th new store of 2025. The achievement is a key milestone as the brand continues expanding its footprint to serve more neighborhoods nationwide. Over the past five years, Ace has opened more than 930 new stores and remains on pace to open more than 175 by the end of 2025.

“This milestone reflects the continued strength of our local ownership model, our commitment to service, and the trust our customers place in Ace,” said Andy Enright, Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy and Operations, Ace Hardware. “Even in a world of rapid change, we believe that helpfulness, human connection and a commitment to community will always be at the center of enduring retail success.”

Ace’s new store growth is fueled by a blend of existing retailers opening additional locations, competitor stores converting to the brand, and new entrepreneurs joining the cooperative for the first time. The demand to own and operate an Ace Hardware store remains strong, with interest from both multi-store owners and first-time investors.

Reinforcing its strength as an independent ownership opportunity, Ace Hardware was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine’s “Best of the Best” franchises of 2025 list, recognized for excellence in support, stability, and long-term growth potential. The hardware retail leader has also ranked fifth overall on Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” for four straight years.

Ace operates nearly 5,200 locally owned hardware stores across all 50 U.S. states and in over 60 countries. The cooperative continues to deliver exceptional value to its shareholders while investing in innovation, marketing, and retail support.

Individuals interested in opening their own Ace Hardware store can learn more at www.myace.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,700 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to almost 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware’s family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

SOURCE Ace Hardware

###

Media Contact:

Ace Hardware

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.