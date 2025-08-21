Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens Pennsylvania Restaurant in Hellertown

August 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // HELLERTOWN, Pa. – Bubbakoo’s Burritos has announced the grand opening of its latest restaurant location on Tuesday, August 26, featuring free burritos for the first 50 guests and a raffle where five lucky attendees will win a free iPad. The location will be locally owned by multi-unit operator Nivas Patel.

The newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos location offers a vibrant and inviting space where guests can enjoy fresh, high-quality ingredients in every customizable meal.

“Opening a Bubbakoo’s Burritos in this community is more than just a business venture for me, it’s a chance to create a space where people can come together over great food and feel at home,” said Patel. “I’ve always believed that a good meal has the power to bring people together, and I’m excited to share that experience with our guests. We’ve poured so much passion and energy into this opening, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone in and make this restaurant a true staple in the neighborhood.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients.

