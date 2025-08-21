Executive Home Care’s "Roses for Resilience" Returns to Honor Seniors on National Senior Citizens Day

August 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- Executive Home Care today announced the second annual “Roses for Resilience” initiative. Building on last year’s launch, caregivers will deliver hundreds of long-stemmed roses to senior clients, symbolizing appreciation, respect and human connection.

“As we enter year two of ‘Roses for Resilience,’ I’m continually inspired by the difference a single rose can make,” said Jeanette Weinz, Brand President of Executive Home Care. “Our caregivers see firsthand how this simple gesture brightens a senior’s day and reinforces our commitment to compassionate, relationship-centered care. Each rose is a reminder that our clients’ wisdom and resilience deserve to be celebrated every day.”

Participating franchisees will share photos and stories from their deliveries on social media, with highlights featured on the website. The program also raises awareness of the challenges many older adults face and the vital role of professional in-home care in supporting healthy independence.

Executive Home Care encourages everyone to mark National Senior Citizens Day by reaching out to older neighbors, volunteering at senior centers or spending quality time with elderly family members.

SOURCE Executive Home Care

###

