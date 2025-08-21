LUX Real Estate Company ERA Powered Expands Into Vail With Strategic Merger

August 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER, CO. — LUX Real Estate Company ERA Powered today announced its expansion into Vail with the acquisition of Vail Real Estate Center. The move enhances LUX’s presence in Colorado’s most exclusive markets and debuts with one of the most exceptional homes currently available in Vail Village.

“This is a quintessential example of what LUX brings to our clients,” said Emily Duke, Founder and Managing Broker. “A home where you can watch the slopes from your living room, enjoy it at your leisure, and generate income when you’re away. That balance of lifestyle and investment is exactly why Vail is such a coveted market — and why we’re here.”

Founded in 2013 by longtime Vail residents Gil Fancher and Ted Steers, Vail Real Estate Center has built a reputation for serving the resort’s most discerning buyers and sellers. Both Fancher and Steers will continue with the company, with Fancher serving as Supervisor of the Vail branch.

“Over the last two years, Ted and I have talked about what it would take to move our company to the next level,” said Fancher. “We are excited about the resources and reach LUX provides. This partnership allows us to give our agents more tools to succeed and our clients more opportunities.”

The Vail expansion comes less than two years after Duke affiliated with ERA Real Estate. Through ERA, Vail-based clients will benefit from enhanced global marketing exposure while maintaining the boutique-level service that has defined both companies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gil and Ted, whose names are synonymous with trust and expertise in Vail,” said Duke. “Together, we are bringing the best of both worlds to this market: the reach of a global brand and the warmth of a boutique firm.”

According to Forbes, Vail is the largest ski destination in North America and one of the most sought-after resort towns in the world. With approximately 5,300 full-time residents and another 5,000 part-time homeowners, the market thrives on its unique blend of community, exclusivity, and international appeal.

“Joining forces with LUX means we don’t have to continue on our journey alone,” said Steers. “We’ve always wanted to do better for our agents and clients, and this partnership paves the way for future success for all of us.”

