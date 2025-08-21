Orangetheory Franchise Owners to Expand Portfolio With 3 Seniors Helping Seniors® Territories

August 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // SACRAMENTO, CA – Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services builds a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Steve and Kristin LeClair have opened their first Seniors Helping Seniors® location to serve the Greater Sacramento area.

Steve and Kristin bring both professional expertise and deeply personal experience to their newest venture. Kristin spent over 25 years managing clinical trials, while Steve built a successful career in commercial insurance before they opened three Orangetheory Fitness studios together in California. Their caregiving experiences, including supporting Kristin’s mother through Alzheimer’s, inspired a search for more purpose-driven work, ultimately leading them to Seniors Helping Seniors®, where they have launched three territories.

When I’d visit my mom, I noticed how even something as small as a warm smile or a simple “hello” could brighten someone’s entire day,” said Kristin. “That’s why Seniors Helping Seniors® resonated so deeply with us. These caregivers often share similar life experiences with the clients they serve, which creates an incredible sense of trust, understanding and connection.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

“We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, which means partnering with passionate and hard-working franchisees,” said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. “That’s exactly what we’ve found with Steve and Kristin as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout the Sacramento Valley.”

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®

###

