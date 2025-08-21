The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Expands to Maryland Region

August 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // BALTIMORE, MD –The Brothers That Just Do Gutters today announced the opening of its newest location serving the Northeast Maryland region. The franchise is owned and operated by Pierre and Amy Tantchou, a husband-and-wife team whose backgrounds in business, operations, and community service bring a dynamic and mission-driven approach to the home improvement industry.

The Tantchous’ have held leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies and have successfully launched initiatives that solve real-world problems. Their decision to become business owners was rooted in a desire for more meaningful impact, work-life balance, and long-term legacy building.

“We wanted more ownership over our time, impact, and future,” said Pierre Tantchou.

The Northeast Maryland franchise offers full-service gutter installation, repair, cleaning, and maintenance. Backed by a tech-enabled platform and a commitment to “Reinventing Contractor Service,” the location delivers craftsmanship and customer service while protecting local homes from water damage and enhancing curb appeal.

“We’re excited to build a culture that not only delivers reliable results, but also creates meaningful opportunities for others,” added Amy Tantchou. “We’re confident in our ability to make a positive and lasting impact.”

