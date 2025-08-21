UFC GYM® and UFC FIT® to Power Up Labor Day with $4 Enrollment

August 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS – UFC GYM® will celebrate Labor Day – the holiday honoring hard work – by making it easier than ever to put in the work towards personal fitness goals. New members can enroll for just $4 with no upfront dues, exclusively from Friday, Aug. 29 through Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The limited-time offer will give new members the chance to jump-start their training with an Access Only Membership for just $4, with no first or last month’s dues required at sign-up. Amenities and pricing may vary by location.

From cutting-edge programming and group fitness to world-class training equipment, UFC GYM and UFC FIT locations deliver an all-encompassing fitness experience for all fitness levels. Members have access to the full suite of amenities, including group fitness classes including cycle, yoga and HIIT; and MMA-inspired classes such as boxing, kickboxing and MMA conditioning. Members also enjoy the premier fitness facilities’ weight rooms, bag rooms, robust cardio and strength training equipment, sauna rooms, full-service locker rooms, Octagon® at select locations, youth programming, ArmBar Café and more. Classes and amenities may vary by location; inquire at the location for details.

SOURCE UFC GYM®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.