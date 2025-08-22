1-800 WATER DAMAGE Opens New Franchise Location in Ohio

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // OHIO – 1-800 WATER DAMAGE is opening a new franchise location in Westerville, Ohio.

The franchise location will open later this month, and will be owned and operated by Andy DeLauder. Over the past 16 years, Andy worked for a manufacturing company and held a variety of leadership, sales, and operations roles, as well as more technical roles that involved system and sub-system assembly. Andy will be assisted in daily operations by his water technician, Wilson Remy, who has years of restoration industry experience. In his free time, Andy enjoys spending time with his wife and their two young daughters and going to Ohio State football games.

“When I first started looking into potential business opportunities, I knew I wanted to choose a business that offers a vast array of services that would allow me to help people during unusually trying times,” said Andy DeLauder, owner of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Columbus Northeast. “As my team and I begin offering property restoration services, we look forward to raising the bar by delivering high-quality work, operating with integrity and honesty, and adding value to every interaction.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE arrives at each unique restoration job with the knowledge and tools to get the job done right the first time. Since disasters never happen on a schedule, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE is available 24/7 to answer your call and provide prompt property restoration services.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE places an emphasis on building lasting relationships with residents and businesses through quality customer service. The brand provides a wide range of services, including flood and water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, commercial restoration services, and mold removal and remediation.

SOURCE 1-800 WATER DAMAGE

