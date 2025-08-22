Cicis® Pizza Celebrates Pumpkin Spice Season with Return of a Fan-Favorite Sweet Treat

Nation’s Leading All-You-Can-Eat-Buffet Reintroduces Limited-Time Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls Available on Buffet and To-Go

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // COPPELL – Cicis Pizza, the original all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, is welcoming back one of the most anticipated flavors of the year – Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls!

Freshly baked in-house, the cinnamon rolls are drizzled with rich pumpkin spice icing made with hints of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. Guests can enjoy them on Cicis buffets nationwide or order online at cicis.com for pickup or delivery beginning Monday, August 25 through November 9, or while supplies last.

“For the past four years, our Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls have become a must-have, fan-favorite tradition for our guests,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “They capture the comfort and nostalgia of the fall season, and we’re thrilled to welcome them back to our loyal fans across the country.”

For more information about Cicis’ Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls, visit https://www.cicis.com/deals.

About Cicis® Pizza

Founded in 1985, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or facebook.com/CicisOfficial.

SOURCE Cicis® Pizza

###

Media Contact:

Abbey Scurio

(630) 345 0455

[email protected]

