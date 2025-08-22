Dave’s Hot Chicken Signs Lease for New Location in Fort Myers

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is expanding into Southwest Florida with a newly signed lease in Fort Myers. Conveniently located, the new restaurant will be developed by FTB Services, a Tampa-based group owned by brothers Ian and Adam Lieberman, with Peter Ungerleider serving as operating partner overseeing all Southwest Florida locations.

Ian and Adam Lieberman are entrepreneurial brothers with a proven background in multi-brand franchise development beginning in 2015. They launched their first brand, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, building five locations, followed by Dave’s Hot Chicken, with five locations in Tampa Bay prior to entering the Southwest Florida market, and are currently developing Slick City Action Park, with three locations in development. Peter Ungerleider, a hospitality veteran and material owner, brings extensive management experience from venues in Aspen, Colorado, including Aspen Ski Co., and will lead day-to-day operations across all Southwest Florida units. Leveraging this expertise and strong industry connections, FTB Services is now bringing Dave’s Hot Chicken to the region with a hands-on approach, creating community-focused locations known for consistent quality and service.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests worldwide with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders, sliders, and bites with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese, and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries.

“Southwest Florida is the perfect next step in Dave’s Hot Chicken’s growth,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Our fans know us for serving bold, unforgettable food in a fun, high-energy atmosphere. Ian, Adam, and Peter have the passion and expertise to make that happen. We’re looking forward to seeing Fort Myers join the growing list of cities that can’t get enough of Dave’s.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block.

SOURCE Dave’s Hot Chicken

