Doner Shack Expands Southern Footprint with Alabama & Arkansas Development Deals

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Doner Shack’s expansion across the United States continues at pace with new multi-unit agreements now signed in Alabama and Arkansas. These commitments follow recent announcements in Tennessee and Mississippi, expanding the brand’s Southern footprint with new multi-unit agreements across four key states in the region, signed in recent weeks.

These additions represent one of Doner Shack’s largest regional growth commitments to date. With prime, high-traffic locations already in focus, the agreements will bring the brand’s innovative QSR model to new markets, accelerating development across the South.

“Securing multi-unit agreements in Alabama and Arkansas, alongside Tennessee and Mississippi, reflects operator confidence in Doner Shack’s model and creates a connected region for efficient growth,” said Jason Steele, Founder & CEO of Steele Advisory Group.

Doner Shack’s concept combines Mediterranean street food with a streamlined operating system, designed for speed, consistency, and scalability.

The brand’s rapid expansion is attracting significant attention from multi-unit operators, and with active projects now underway across multiple states, Doner Shack is on track to become one of the fastest growing QSR concepts in the US.

