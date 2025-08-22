Dunkin’® Serves Up a Fall First: The New Cereal N’ Milk Latte, Plus Lineup Full of Fall Favorites Return

Sabrina Carpenter’s Daydream Refresher lineup expands, Dunkin’s pumpkin spice favorites return and the $6 Meal Deal is back for fall

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOSTON — This fall, Dunkin’ is taking mornings back to where they began: with the clink of a spoon in a cereal bowl. Launching nationwide today, the all-new Cereal N’ Milk Latte transforms that memory into a sweet, nostalgic sip, blended with cereal milk and espresso.

The season gets even sweeter as two-time GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Sabrina Carpenter is back with more Daydream Refresher flavors to turn any fall afternoon into a little escape. Dunkin’s fall icons also make their comeback, with pumpkin spice back in the spotlight and the $6 Meal Deal delivering unbeatable value for great-tasting breakfast all day long.

A Sip of Nostalgia: Meet the Cereal N’ Milk Latte

Dunkin’ is serving up a latte that tastes like childhood, all grown up. The new Cereal N’ Milk Latte combines espresso with cereal milk for a marshmallow-cereal flavor that’s creamy, rich and unmistakably nostalgic. Building on the success of the Dunkalatte™, Dunkin’ is taking its latte innovation to the next level with cereal milk made with real cereal, unlocking that unmistakable bottom-of-the-bowl sweetness. Available hot or iced, it's marshmallow cereal nostalgia made for today’s busy mornings—spoon-free.

“This latte is all about nostalgia! The idea came from the best part of eating cereal, that last bit of milk. We all remember finishing a bowl just to enjoy those final, sweet sips, which inspired our new Cereal N’ Milk Latte,” said Anthony Epter, vice president of menu innovation at Dunkin’. “With our very own cereal milk blended with rich espresso, the Cereal N’ Milk Latte brings that marshmallow-flavored, bottom-of-the-bowl taste in every sip. Just like the Dunkalatte, it gives the classic latte a fun new twist.”

And because one good throwback deserves another, Dunkin’ is dropping a limited-edition Cereal N’ Milk Latte-inspired merch collection at DunkinGear.com starting today at 9 a.m. ET. Taking inspiration from the golden era of cereal culture, the exclusive drop includes a crewneck ($45), graphic tee ($30) and trucker hat ($20). The merch features a range of playful throwback designs – from cereal bowls, spoons and milk cartons to graffiti-style Cereal N’ Milk branding. Each piece is available in three vibrant colors, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Refreshers Just Got Dreamier

After the buzz of Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Sabrina Carpenter is back to round out the lineup with Mixed Berry, joining Mango and Strawberry to create a trio of Daydream Refreshers.

Crafted with oatmilk and topped with velvety cold foam, each sip is indulgent yet refreshingly light. Whether you’re in the mood for the tropical pop of Mango, the juicy sweetness of Mixed Berry or the creamy nostalgia of Strawberry, Sabrina’s Daydream Refreshers deliver three crave-worthy flavors to match any mood.

Through the Dunkin’ app, guests can create their perfect sip with the Mix Your Own Refresher option. With customizable bases (green tea, black tea, lemonade, sparkling water, water, or oatmilk), flavors, and sweetness levels – there’s a drink that’s as creamy, bold, bubbly or tart as they like. Plus, more fun is brewing next month, so fans can stay tuned to Dunkin’s social channels for what’s next.

The Return of Pumpkin at Dunkin’

No fall at Dunkin’ is complete without pumpkin. The iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, hot or iced, is back to spice up the season, made with flavors of sweet pumpkin, vanilla and warm fall spices, then finished with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Guests can also add pumpkin swirl to their favorite hot or iced coffee, Cold Brew or espresso drink.

Joining the pumpkin lineup this year is the all-new Iced Pumpkin Loaf, a rich pumpkin and vanilla flavored pound cake topped with cream cheese icing. Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, it’s an instant seasonal classic.

Guests can pair their favorite pumpkin sips with the returning Pumpkin Bakery lineup, featuring the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, glazed to perfection for that unmistakable Dunkin’ pumpkin fix.

Savor the Season with New & Returning Favorites

Beyond pumpkin, Dunkin’ is rounding out the fall menu with more crave-worthy bites both sweet and savory:

Kreme Delight Donut : a yeast shell filled with vanilla flavored buttercreme, topped with rich chocolate icing and finished with a vanilla flavored buttercreme rosette.

: a yeast shell filled with vanilla flavored buttercreme, topped with rich chocolate icing and finished with a vanilla flavored buttercreme rosette. Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns : Crispy hash browns drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with crumbled bacon. A delicious take on the popular Loaded Hash Browns.

: Crispy hash browns drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with crumbled bacon. A delicious take on the popular Loaded Hash Browns. Maple Sugar Bacon: A fan favorite since 2019, back in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Snackin’ Bacon, and Wake-Up Wrap®.

These join seasonal favorites like the Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap®, Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer and Braided Apple Pie, making fall at Dunkin’ a full lineup of flavor.

Deals Worth Runnin’ On

Fall isn’t just about flavor—it’s about value, too. And with busy schedules in full swing, Dunkin’ is keeping guests fueled with deals that fit every kind of day.

The popular $6 Meal Deal is back, serving up a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy hash browns and a medium hot coffee (14 oz.) or iced coffee (24 oz.) – all for $6*.

For Dunkin’ Rewards members, the savings stack up even higher with limited-time offers**:

Through August 31 : $2 10 count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, with beverage purchase

: $2 10 count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, with beverage purchase August 25 – October 27 : 100 bonus points when ordering ahead on Mondays

: 100 bonus points when ordering ahead on Mondays September 1 – 15 : $1 Braided Apple Pie, with beverage purchase

: $1 Braided Apple Pie, with beverage purchase September 16 – 30: $2 Chipotle Hash-Brown Wake-Up Wrap®, with beverage purchase

Those not yet enrolled in Dunkin’ Rewards can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

To stay up to date on what Dunkin’s brewing up this fall, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

* Excludes espresso and cold brew beverages, seasoned bacon, and loaded hash browns. Offer valid on Bacon, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwiches only. Price and participation may vary. Limited time offer. Cannot be combined with other offers. Terms apply.

**Dunkin' Rewards members only. Must activate before use. Additional charges, terms and exclusions may apply.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

SOURCE Dunkin’

###

