Gap Inc. to Participate in the 32nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Gap Inc., today announced that Richard Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 32nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available online at investors.gapinc.com and, following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This webcast may contain forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than those that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements.

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Information regarding factors that could cause results to differ can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, as well as the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

