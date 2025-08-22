Go Mini’s Partners with Move For Hunger to Fight Food Insecurity Nationwide

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT MYERS, FL –- Go Mini's is proud to announce a new partnership with Move For Hunger. Through this collaboration, Go Mini’s is expanding its community outreach efforts and making it easier for customers and franchisees alike to make a difference.

Go Mini’s partnership with Move For Hunger builds on its commitment to giving back and supporting the communities it serves. Move For Hunger works to turn everyday moves into opportunities to fight food insecurity by collecting unopened, nonperishable food and delivering it to local food banks. The two organizations will work together to get food into the hands of families who need it most, especially during the high-demand holiday season.

“At Go Mini’s, we believe that doing business and doing good go hand-in-hand,” said Chris Walls, CEO of Go Mini’s. “This partnership is about turning everyday services into opportunities to give back. The goal is to build a lasting program that scales over time and evolves with community needs, and we’re excited to empower our customers and franchisees to be part of something bigger.”

Go Mini’s will support the initiative by introducing an easy-to-use donation option on its website, allowing customers to give a monetary donation during the checkout process. The brand has also committed to transporting donated food collected during the holiday season, particularly from customers in transition who often have nonperishable items they no longer need. Select Go Mini’s locations will serve as drop-off points for these donations. In addition, Go Mini’s will make a financial contribution to further support the effort.

The effort will begin in pilot markets and expand over time. Go Mini’s franchisees are key to the program’s success as they’ll help spread the word, collect donations, coordinate food pickups and deliveries, and even host seasonal food drives.

“Move For Hunger is thrilled to welcome Go Mini’s into our growing network of partners,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director of Move For Hunger.

To kick off the partnership, Go Mini’s will host a fundraising initiative at its upcoming franchisee conference, matching each donation dollar-for-dollar to help reach their $5,000 goal. This initial campaign alone is expected to help provide more than 20,000 meals to food-insecure families.

Customers who want to get involved can participate in several ways:

Add a donation during online checkout (every $1 = 4 meals delivered)

Set aside nonperishable food during a move or storage project (especially October–December)

Drop off food at participating Go Mini’s locations

As the partnership develops, Go Mini’s and Move For Hunger will continue to explore new ways to make a positive impact. One meal, one move, and one community at a time.

SOURCE Go Mini’s

###

