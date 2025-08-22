Wetzel’s Pretzels Expands into Kentucky with First Bakery in Bowling Green

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOWLING GREEN, K.Y. – Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) has joined forces with Walmart to open Kentucky’s first bakery in Bowling Green.

The new store will bring more flavor to Bowling Green with its craveable snacks and refreshing drinks, perfect for pairing with a shopping trip. Tina Boling, a veteran restaurant operator and first-time Wetzel’s franchisee, is combining her deep roots in the community with her passion for operational excellence as she launches her new business. A Bowling Green resident, Boling is committed to bringing the brand’s products to more communities across Kentucky.

“Opening my first Wetzel’s location is a significant step for me, and I am thankful for the support I’ve received along the way,” said Boling. “Bringing the first Wetzel’s to Kentucky means a lot to me, and I look forward to sharing Wetzel’s pretzels and treats with the people of Bowling Green, and I hope that it becomes a favorite stop for shoppers.”

“We’re thrilled for Tina to open her first Wetzel’s location with us as well as lead our Kentucky debut,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We can’t wait to bring our beloved pretzels to Bowling Green and the state of Kentucky, and we are confident the community will embrace Wetzel’s warmly.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand attracts a cult-like following through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.

SOURCE Wetzel’s Pretzels

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.