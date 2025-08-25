Crunch Franchisee CR Fitness Holdings Launches Massive 1.6 Million Session Personal Training Giveaway

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- CR Fitness Holdings is paving the way and making history with its signature TRAINing Day on August 30th, giving away 1.6 MILLION personal training sessions across its clubs.

Members can take the first step toward their fitness goals with the guidance of expert Certified Personal Trainers, specializing in areas from nutrition and stretching to strength training and more. Designed to meet members at every level, the Crunch Personal Training program ensures a tailored fitness and nutrition plan for beginners and experienced athletes alike. On TRAINing Day, members who complete their first session will unlock a second session completely free.

"At Crunch, personal training is about giving every member the tools, guidance, and confidence to achieve their best self," said Tony Scrimale, CEO and co-founder of CR Fitness Holdings. "TRAINing Day is all about helping our members experience the next level of support and motivation. It's our way of investing back into their journey."

Saturday August 30th TRAINing Day Highlights:

Free 30-minute Personal Training sessions for members during the event

One member will win 50 Free Personal Training sessions

Five members will each receive 10 Free Sessions

Five HyperVolt Massage Guns will be given to members who complete a session on TRAINing Day

In addition to personalized coaching, members will have access to functional training equipment, including the HIITZone, Performance Turf, and Booty Builder machines.

How to Take Advantage of the Offer:

Stop by the Personal Training Bar at your local Crunch club to sign up for your complimentary session. This is a limited-time opportunity available for one day only, so don't miss your chance to experience the transformative power of Crunch Personal Training.

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

###

