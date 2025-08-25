D1 Training Launches The Turf: A Dynamic Podcast with CEO & Founder Will Bartholomew

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE – D1 Training announces the launch of its new podcast, The Turf: Powered by D1, hosted by D1 Founder & CEO Will Bartholomew. The series officially kicks off its first full episode on August 27 with special guest Clark Lea, Head Football Coach at Vanderbilt University.

Filmed on location inside D1 Training facilities, The Turf takes viewers and listeners beyond the weight room and into raw, unfiltered conversations with athletes, coaches, celebrities, and influencers who know what it takes to train, compete, and win – on and off the turf. Episodes reveal the secrets behind elite performance – igniting motivation and empowering anyone with the drive to achieve greatness.

Scheduled upcoming guests include Super Bowl champion Golden Tate, Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey, Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson, and country music star Chase Rice.

“All the time in social settings, I get asked about training, coaching, and fitness,” said Bartholomew. “I wanted to bring those conversations to a broader audience while showcasing influential athletes, coaches, and leaders. Filming inside our facilities allows us to showcase D1’s environment while producing content that motivates everyone on their journey to greatness – from young athletes and parents to seasoned pros.”

The debut episode features a deeply personal conversation between Bartholomew and Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea who, as a freshman fullback at Montgomery Bell Academy, looked up to Bartholomew, then a senior. Years later, Bartholomew’s son Ty plays linebacker under Lea at Vanderbilt, while Lea’s own son trains at a D1 facility.

“It’s a cool thing to be able to sit with Will later on in life after following him in high school,” said Lea. “I always looked up to him and even picked my number because of him. Now, his son plays for me and my son trains at D1 – it’s really come full circle. I’m a big believer in training and what D1 is doing to help athletes of all ages. The discipline, the goal setting, the deferred gratification – those are life lessons we can’t take for granted. It’s an honor to be part of this inaugural episode and look forward to tuning in as a loyal subscriber.”

“Franchise development is about more than opening doors; it’s about building a movement,” added Bartholomew. “This podcast gives us another way to spread the D1 story, celebrate our athletes, and showcase the culture that makes this brand so special.”

