Domino's® Best Deal Ever Offer Has Returned!

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 25, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Domino's Pizza Inc. is turning up the heat as summer winds down with the return of its "Best Deal Ever" promotion. For a limited time, starting on Aug. 25, customers can devour any pizza with any toppings for $9.99 each.

"Summer may be wrapping up, but the fun doesn't have to," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "We're bringing back our hottest deal yet so customers can enjoy all sorts of delicious pizza combinations at a great value. Whether you're preparing to send the kids back to school, hosting a Labor Day party or getting ready for football season, Domino's has your meals covered with our 'Best Deal Ever.'"

Domino's $9.99 deal includes Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Gluten Free and Crunchy Thin Crust, as well as an assortment of sauces and toppings. Customers can upgrade to Parmesan Stuffed Crust for an additional charge.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.