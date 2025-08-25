Former Frios Gourmet Pops Franchisee Ascends to VP of Operations

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, AL. – Frios Gourmet Pops has appointed former franchisee, Alison Groom, to Vice President of Operations.

“Alison’s belief in Frios started when she first tasted a Frios pop, just like me. Her journey from the first franchisee I ever signed to this new role is truly special. Alison has mastered the roles of both franchisee and corporate leader at Frios, which provides her with an intimate knowledge of the brand that others do not have. Frios could not have a better person in this role, and I’m excited to see how Alison uses her past experiences to support our franchisees,” said Owner and CEO of Frios Gourmet Pops, Cliff Kennedy.

Groom began her Frios journey as the very first franchisee Kennedy signed once he bought the business. She delved into the brand after meeting him at a tradeshow and promptly being won over by the Zesty Orange Pop, an origin story eerily similar to Kennedy’s chance first-meeting with Frios.

During COVID-19, Groom converted her pop trailer into a modern-day ice cream truck, allowing her to deliver moments of joy to neighborhoods when people needed it most, during times of intense stress and uncertainty. Having operated both mobile and brick and mortar Frios locations, Groom has made herself an instrumental part of making Frios the mobile model it is today.

Later, Groom would join the corporate franchise development team, before successfully selling her territories to come onto the HQ team full time. Since then, Groom has held support roles and management roles in both operation and franchise development, now leading Operations and Support as VP of Operations.

“I'm truly honored to step into this role with a brand I deeply believe in. I'm excited to build on the foundation we've created, lead with purpose, and help our brand continue to grow in ways that inspire both our team and our franchise owners,” Groom said.

As a simple, family-friendly business, Frios makes it easy for parents and kids to work side by side, building something special together—not just passing down a business years later, but creating a legacy from day one.

SOURCE Frios Gourmet Pops

