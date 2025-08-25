Move Over Pumpkin Spice Latte — Rita’s Apple Butter Concrete Is the New Fall Obsession

From orchard-inspired Apple Butter to classic Pumpkin Pie, Rita’s limited-time fall Concretes deliver spoonfuls of cozy flavor

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA – Move over sweater weather – it’s spoon weather at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world! This season, Rita’s is launching an unforgettable new Concrete that captures the warmth and coziness guests look forward to this time of year: Apple Butter. Bursting with the sweet and spiced essence of slow-cooked apples and a hint of buttery richness, this seasonal recipe is destined to become a fall obsession and delight guests with every bite.

Guests can enjoy three delicious, limited-time-only Concretes that highlight the flavors of the season. The new Apple Butter Concrete blends Vanilla Frozen Custard with Apple Butter, Vanilla Wafers, and gooey Apple Pie filling for a dessert-like bite. And of course, Rita’s fall menu wouldn’t be complete without the return of the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Concrete, which delivers a familiar comfort for our guests with Vanilla Frozen Custard blended with Pumpkin Crème and Vanilla Wafers, for a spoonful of classic autumn flavor. For guests who can’t decide between these iconic fall treats, Rita’s has you covered with the best of both worlds! Introducing the new Harvest Swirl Concrete, where smooth Apple Butter meets the fan-favorite Pumpkin Crème, blended with Vanilla Frozen Custard. These fall Concretes are available at participating locations for a limited time only, now through October 5, while supplies last.

“Fall is one of the most-anticipated seasons for dessert fans everywhere, and at Rita’s it’s the perfect time to surprise our guests with new, innovative flavors that bring the warmth they crave in frozen form,” said Carmela Hughley, Senior VP of Marketing Insights & Innovation at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “With the introduction of Apple Butter and the return of Pumpkin favorites, we’ve crafted a lineup that’s rich, comforting, and captures everything our fans love about the season, whether they’re craving something brand new or coming back for their fall go-to.”

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders™, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

SOURCE Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

###

Media Contact:

Abby Zweigle

856-341-4584

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.