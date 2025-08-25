PostNet celebrates franchise owners at 31st annual conference

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – PostNet celebrated the brand’s franchise owners and provided them with opportunities to network and train at its recent annual conference at the Hilton Chicago.

“Every year our franchisees consistently show the vision, tenacity and ability it takes to succeed, and this year was no exception,” said Bill McPherson, PostNet’s vice president of retail network development. “Our annual conference provides us with a chance to honor and acknowledge our accomplishments while also providing our franchise owners with time to strategize and network.”

The company held an awards ceremony where it announced several outstanding franchisees, including its Coogle Cranston Mentorship Award winner, David Petty of PostNet Austin, Texas. Petty was chosen because he demonstrated exceptional mentorship qualities in guiding and supporting fellow franchise owners and team members. He is also the recipient of this year’s Courageous Ambition Award and the Elite Level Performance Award for the Southeast.

Other winners also received awards, including:

United in Purpose: Tiffany Allen-Smith, Shorewood, Illinois

Power of Perspectives: Greg Howard, Humble, Texas

Tenacious Mindset: Shawna Hicks-Cranston, Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Franchisee of the Year: Greg Claiborne, Round Rock, Texas

Franchisee’s Choice Award: Kevin Roldan, Miami, Florida

Community Involvement Award: Shane Hamm, Rainbow City, Alabama

Team Member of the Year: Jonathan Thomas, Lake Forest, IL

Top Performer Award, Northeast: Jimmy and Debora Wallace, Greensboro, Georgia

Top Performer Award, West: Daniel Browning, Lacey, Washington

Top Performer Award, Southeast: Eric Dolan, Houston, Texas

Top Performer Award, Central: Mike Bannoura, Denver, Colorado

Elite Level Performance Award, Northeast: Amy Criddle, Lewisburg, West Virginia

Elite Level Performance Award, West: Richard Wright, Chandler, Arizona

Elite Level Performance Award, Central: Laurie Nowak, Grafton, Wisconsin

Great Start Award: Lee Roberts and Mike Tourtelot, Cornelius, North Carolina, and Christina Julian, Bozeman, Montana

Allen Elks of PostNet Lumberton, North Carolina, was also honored for his 30-year anniversary with the company.

“PostNet is like a family, and our annual conference is our family reunion,” McPherson said. “It’s good for our team to take a break from working hard in their centers to spend some quality time networking with their peers and helping PostNet plan strategies that will ensure we meet our goals in the future.”

SOURCE PostNet

###

