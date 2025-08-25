Senior Life Transition Services Open in Macon and Surrounding Towns

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // MACON, GA– Caring Transitions latest location in Georgia. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Jay McElrath and Leslie Vito, will provide a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

After personally navigating the emotional and logistical complexities of helping their own aging parents downsize, manage estates, and cope with loss, Jay McElrath and Leslie Vito felt called to turn that deeply personal journey into a compassionate business. Jay’s firsthand experience sorting through his late mother’s home, filled with decades’ worth of antiques, jewelry, and sentimental items was especially eye‑opening. Even after hiring an estate sale company, the process remained overwhelming. That journey led him to discover Caring Transitions and recognize how invaluable a coordinated, end‑to‑end service would have been for his family. Now, Jay and Leslie are committed to delivering that support to others in their community, making them natural fits for a brand built on empathy and comprehensive solutions to life’s most challenging transitions.

Caring Transitions offers a full range of services tailored to the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing a loved one’s estate, the team provides step‑by‑step support—from space planning and downsizing to resettling, clean‑outs, and managing estate sales and online auctions. Jay, Leslie, and their team bring expertise and a compassionate approach to ensure families receive professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are so excited to welcome Jay and Leslie into the Caring Transitions franchise family,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “Their strong commitment to serving others and their passion for making a difference in people’s lives align perfectly with our mission.”

