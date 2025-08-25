ZAG Equity Partners Announces Grand Opening of The Little Gym of Maplewood, NJ

Leading Children’s Enrichment Brand Expands in Essex County with Backing from Private Equity Firm

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // ZAG Equity Partners, a privately held investment firm focused on consumer, real estate, and fitness ventures, announced today the grand opening of The Little Gym of Maplewood, a best-in-class children’s enrichment and physical development center. The new location will officially open on September 15th, bringing world-class programming to families across Essex County.

Located at 1807 Springfield Avenue, The Little Gym of Maplewood spans 4,000 square feet and is expected to create 10 new local jobs. Its programs are designed to be a springboard for life’s adventures—using movement-based learning, imaginative play, and hands-on instruction to help children build confidence, coordination, and social-emotional skills. Popular offerings include parent/child classes, enrichment programs for preschool and school-age children, and Awesome Birthday Bashes featuring themed activities and music-led fun.

The location is owned and operated by ZAG Equity Partners, a private investment firm led by principals George and Andrea Wilson, longtime advocates for child development and community-rooted businesses. As parents and Essex County residents, the Wilsons saw firsthand the positive impact The Little Gym had on their own child. They recognized an opportunity and need to bring those same benefits to families in the Maplewood area.

“At ZAG Equity Partners, we invest in mission-driven businesses that create lasting value for families and communities,” said George Wilson. “The Little Gym of Maplewood aligns perfectly with that vision—providing a nurturing, fun, and enriching environment that helps children grow physically, socially, and emotionally.”

To oversee day-to-day operations, ZAG Equity Partners has selected Ashley Downey as General Manager of The Little Gym of Maplewood. Ashley brings deep experience in early childhood programming and team leadership and will be responsible for delivering the brand’s high standards of service, safety, and instruction. While Maplewood is the firm’s first Little Gym location, ZAG Equity Partners is actively evaluating opportunities to expand the brand’s presence throughout the region.

The opening of The Little Gym of Maplewood marks a key milestone in ZAG Equity Partners’ commitment to building community-rooted businesses that improve the lives of families through thoughtful, high-quality offerings.

For information on classes, birthday parties, and membership options, visit: https://www.thelittlegym.com/new-jersey-maplewood.

About The Little Gym®

The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, and more. Learn more at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts, Water Wings Swim School and Sylvan Learning. Founded to grow innovative franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow, Unleashed Brands’ mission is to positively impact the lives of every kid through inspiring, engaging experiences. Learn more at UnleashedBrands.com.

About ZAG Equity Partners

ZAG Equity Partners is a family-owned private equity firm that invests in category-defining consumer, fitness, education, and real estate ventures. The firm focuses on long-term value creation by partnering with exceptional operators and brands committed to impact, growth, and community connection.

