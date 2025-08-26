American Family Care Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Nation’s Leading Urgent Care Provider Taps Michael Brister as CMO and Adds Key Executives to Drive Growth and Patient Engagement

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care with more than 400 walk-in clinics across the United States, is excited to announce Michael Brister as the new Chief Marketing Officer. Brister brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience from some of the world’s most recognized brands, including Amazon, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, and Coach.

“Michael’s expansive experience in marketing and CRM strategy, combined with his ability to turn consumer insights into meaningful brand experiences, makes him an ideal addition to our AFC leadership team,” said Jeremy Morgan, CEO of American Family Care. “We’re confident his expertise will help us accelerate growth while continuing to put patients at the center of everything we do.”

Brister’s career spans leadership roles where he has built high-performing teams to drive results in CRM, branding, acquisition, and marketing strategy, with the ability to blend data-driven insights with compelling brand storytelling. Prior to joining AFC, Brister served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at European Wax Center, where he helped elevate the brand’s national presence. He also served as SVP of Consumer and Brand Marketing at Ideal Image, overseeing brand strategy for the nation’s largest provider of non-surgical aesthetic services.

“American Family Care is at an exciting time in its growth journey, and I’m beyond thrilled to join and help elevate the brand even further,” said Brister. “Bringing my deep marketing experience into the healthcare space offers an opportunity to make a real impact in patients’ lives. I look forward to leading marketing initiatives that strengthen our connection with patients, enhance their experience, and further AFC’s mission of making quality healthcare more accessible.”

In addition to Brister’s hiring, AFC has expanded its marketing leadership team to accelerate growth and enhance patient engagement.

Jacob Ehrenstein, Vice President of Performance : Ehrenstein is an experienced digital marketing leader with expertise in paid search, SEO, analytics, and social media. He previously held senior roles at Angi and 3Q Digital, where he led teams managing performance marketing strategies to drive customer acquisition and digital growth.

: Ehrenstein is an experienced digital marketing leader with expertise in paid search, SEO, analytics, and social media. He previously held senior roles at Angi and 3Q Digital, where he led teams managing performance marketing strategies to drive customer acquisition and digital growth. Nick Rankin, Vice President of Customer Retention: Rankin brings more than a decade of experience helping companies build stronger customer relationships through CRM, loyalty programs, and personalized marketing. He’s worked with major consumer and healthcare brands, most recently serving as Senior Director of CRM and Personalization at Camping World, following leadership roles at CVS Health and Hyatt Hotels.

AFC operates more than 400 clinics across the United States, serving millions of patients each year. The clinics provide urgent care, primary care, express lab testing, X-ray diagnostics, and vaccinations. With Brister’s leadership, AFC aims to enhance its brand presence, patient engagement, and digital innovation strategies.

To learn more about AFC, visit https://www.afcurgentcare.com/.

About American Family Care

Founded in 1982, American Family Care (AFC) pioneered the concept of convenient and eﬀective urgent care services, delivered through a nationwide network of more than 400 walk-in clinics. Today, AFC is the nation's largest provider of urgent care, generating more than $1 billion in system-wide sales annually, with 3,500 highly trained healthcare professionals treating over 4 million patients each year. AFC continues to be a leader in accessible healthcare, providing treatments for ﬂu, allergies, and everyday injuries, along with a comprehensive range of lab tests, x-rays, and occupational medicine services. Ranked #47 on the Entrepreneur® Franchise 500, AFC is one of the most admired brands in urgent care and franchising. For more information, visit americanfamilycare.com.

