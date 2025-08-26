Beyond Smoothies: Smoothie King Launches First-Ever Food Menu --Delicious & Nutritious, Now Available Nationwide-- New "Power Eats" Menu with Loaded Toasts and Protein Boxes, Perfected to Nourish Healthy Habits All Day Long

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS -- Smoothie King, the world's leading smoothie brand with a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, today announced a landmark moment in its more than 50-year history with the nationwide debut of its first ever food menu. The "Power Eats" menu is specifically designed to pair with the brand's deliciously nutritious smoothies and features a selection of protein-packed, flavorful options with premium ingredients. Following a successful trial in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the menu will now launch at all Smoothie King locations across the U.S.

Starting August 26, Smoothie King's 1,200+ locations will introduce Loaded Toasts in three crave-worthy options, along with two varieties of grab-and-go Protein Boxes. Additional items on the "Power Eats" menu will roll out nationwide in early 2026.

The "Power Eats" lineup is available at all Smoothie King locations starting today and includes:

Peanut Butter Toast : Layered to perfection with all-natural peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and honey drizzle

: Layered to perfection with all-natural peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and honey drizzle Chocolate Hazelnut Toast : Perfectly layered with chocolate hazelnut spread, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and topped with Purely Elizabeth granola

: Perfectly layered with chocolate hazelnut spread, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and topped with Purely Elizabeth granola Avocado Toast : Topped with fresh avocado, sprinkled with everything seasoning

: Topped with fresh avocado, sprinkled with everything seasoning Eggs & Cheese Protein Box : 2 hard-boiled eggs, cheddar, Monterey & pepper jack cheese, fresh strawberries, and blueberries with flax & sea salt crackers

: 2 hard-boiled eggs, cheddar, Monterey & pepper jack cheese, fresh strawberries, and blueberries with flax & sea salt crackers Peanut Butter & Fruit Protein Box: Justin's Peanut Butter, Vermont meat stick, cheddar, Monterey & pepper jack cheese, fresh strawberries, and blueberries with flax & sea salt crackers

Additional menu items—currently available in Dallas/Fort Worth—will be available at stores later this year as part of a rolling schedule. The full menu will be available at all Smoothie King locations by early 2026, and also includes:

Egg Clouds : Flavor-packed cage-free eggs baked to cloud-like fluffiness with a light and crisp golden edge, warm and nourishing throughout. Available in three varieties: Veggie, Turkey Sausage, and Turkey Bacon

: Flavor-packed cage-free eggs baked to cloud-like fluffiness with a light and crisp golden edge, warm and nourishing throughout. Available in three varieties: Veggie, Turkey Sausage, and Turkey Bacon Savory Chicken Tenders: Tender and flavorful chicken skewers in Zesty Garlic or Spicy Habanero with a choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Buttermilk Ranch, or Boom Boom Sauce

"This menu has been over a year in the making, and we're thrilled to finally share it with guests nationwide," said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer, Smoothie King. "Every item was intentionally crafted to not only pair perfectly with our smoothies, but to embody our vision of making the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, all while celebrating the delicious and nutritious flavors and convenience our guests love."

Toasting to the exciting debut, Smoothie King will be offering a limited-time bundle beginning today for Healthy Rewards loyalty members where guests can enjoy one of three new loaded toasts and a 20oz Enjoy a Treat smoothie, starting at just $9.99. The bundle expands to all Smoothie King guests nationwide on September 2nd.

"For the first time in our history, we're going beyond smoothies and bowls – and it's all because we wanted to give our guests what they've been asking for," said Gavin Felder, President & Chief Financial Officer, Smoothie King. "They've told us they want more flexible, nutritious choices throughout the day, and we've responded with an incredible range of food options that are not only delicious, but designed to leave you feeling great about your choice – no regrets, just the perfect solution to power your lifestyle and enjoy Smoothie King your way, all day."

