Ford’s Garage Accelerates National Growth, Announcing Entrance into New Jersey with Three-Unit Deal

Seasoned Multi-Brand Operators to Bring Vintage-Inspired Full-Service Restaurant Brand to Garden State for the First Time

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Ford’s Garage – the burgers and craft beer restaurant inspired by the heritage of The Ford Motor Company – is heading to New Jersey for the first time. The brand has just signed a multi-unit development deal with seasoned operators Jiger Patel, Pranav Desai, and Raj Mahadevia of TIG Franchise Group to open three locations across the Garden State, beginning in Middlesex County with a location planned for early 2026.

The trio behind TIG Franchise Group are no strangers to the industry. Jiger has been in the franchising space since 2001, building his career within the restaurant segment. Pranav comes from a corporate background, transitioning into franchising more than 15 years ago and partnering with Jiger on multiple successful ventures. Raj, a longtime friend of Pranav, brings a tech-savvy edge from his early career in IT. Together, they formed TIG Franchise Group in 2019 and have since grown a portfolio that includes powerhouse brands like QDOBA and Dave’s Hot Chicken, operating more than 15 restaurants in New Jersey alone.

With their latest agreement, TIG Franchise Group is set to bring Ford’s Garage’s unique blend of immersive ambiance, craveable food, and community-driven hospitality to an entirely new market.

“We’re always looking to partner with brands we genuinely believe in, and Ford’s Garage checked all the boxes,” said Jiger on behalf of TIG. “We love that it’s not just a meal, it’s an experience. The vintage Ford-themed décor, the focus on quality ingredients, and the brand’s dedication to community made it an easy decision. We think New Jersey is craving something bold, welcoming, and somewhere families, friends, and neighbors can gather. We’re incredibly proud to be the group that brings it to our home state.”

The group’s three Ford’s Garage locations will strategically target Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey to ensure broad accessibility across the state. The first location, planned for Middlesex County, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026. In total, the trio anticipates hiring between 450 to 600 employees across the three restaurants, reinforcing their longstanding commitment to local job creation and regional economic growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome TIG Franchise Group to the Ford’s Garage family,” said Dave Ragosa, VP of Franchise Sales and Development at Ford’s Garage. “They have the perfect mix of operational expertise, market knowledge, and passion for hospitality that makes them an ideal partner. Their track record speaks for itself, and we’re confident they’re the perfect partners to help bring Ford’s Garage to life in New Jersey in a way that truly resonates with the local community.”

The brand offers a unique franchise opportunity that combines an expansive menu of American comfort food and vintage automotive nostalgia. With a menu that features their famous burgers, wings, tower of onion rings, comfort foods, and irresistible desserts, there is truly an option to fit everyone’s preferences. As the only restaurant brand with an official Ford licensing agreement, Ford’s Garage stands out in its design, with cars hanging from the ceiling and vintage-style décor, paying homage to classic car culture while still delivering a family-friendly dining experience.

As the full-service restaurant industry is projected to grow in the coming years, Ford’s Garage stands out by offering a unique dining experience that transports customers to a 1920s garage. The brand is strategically positioned for heightened expansion while ensuring franchisee success remains a top priority. Ford’s Garage is looking for passionate franchisees to help them grow their national presence and are specifically targeting areas east of the Mississippi River.

For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit www.FordsGarageUSA.com/franchise. To find the nearest Ford’s Garage location, please visit www.FordsGarageUSA.com.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, Ford's Garage opened its first location in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as the only official licensee of The Ford Motor Company, operators are able to use the company's iconic logo and other brand imagery, to resonate with customers looking to have a true experience with their meal at the 1920’s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise. The brand has expanded to include a total of 32 locations across eight states and is eager to find qualified franchisees to help bring the brand to more communities east of the Mississippi. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

