Jersey Mike’s Drafts Football Legend Eli Manning To Star in New Commercials, Sorry Danny

New campaign kicks off Jersey Mike’s NFL partnership and sets up a showdown between two Jersey icons: Eli Manning and Danny DeVito

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // MANASQUAN, N.J. - Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, is kicking off NFL season with a bold new play: retired football great and two-time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning is joining the brand as its newest spokesperson. The twist? He’s stepping into a “spokesperson rivalry” with beloved actor and longtime Jersey Mike’s frontman Danny DeVito.

The new national campaign, launching today, features DeVito feeling just a little territorial as Manning–whom he accuses of “stealing” his job–joins the brand’s spotlight. Two more ads following the duo’s playful back-and-forth competition will debut this fall and content will carry over into Jersey Mike’s socials as well as DeVito and Manning’s accounts.

“Eli’s charm and low-key wit combined with Danny’s big personality make for an unforgettable duo,” said Jeff Hemschoot, senior vice president of marketing, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, LLC. “As a proud New Jersey resident and longtime Jersey Mike’s fan, Eli was a natural fit. He’s one of Jersey’s most iconic sports figures and we’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

The campaign marks the brand’s first major creative push since becoming the Official Sub Sandwich Sponsor of the NFL in April 2025, further expanding Jersey Mike’s growing presence in sports and pop culture.

“This campaign was the perfect way to kick off Jersey Mike’s new NFL partnership—with humor, star power, and a little friendly rivalry,” said Mark Gross, co-founder and co-chief creative officer at Highdive. “We leaned into Danny’s longtime role with the brand and had fun imagining what happens when someone like Eli tries to steal a little of his spotlight.”

About Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Highdive

Founded in 2016, Highdive is a full-service, independent creative agency headquartered in Chicago. It was founded and is led by big agency veterans who set out to create a new agency model with a simple promise: to create the healthiest client agency relationships in the industry. The result is work so powerful it can't be ignored and has attracted an industry-leading client roster including Jeep, State Farm, KFC, Airheads, BetMGM, Culligan, Jersey Mike’s, and Lay’s. On a rapid growth trajectory, Highdive landed the number two spot on Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List, earned the agency’s 4th #1 USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter finish in five years with State Farm's "Like a Good Neighbaaa" commercial starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and was recognized as the 14th fastest growing company in all of Chicago.

