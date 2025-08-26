Limited-Time Fall Menu Drops at Duck Donuts® with Apple and Pumpkin Creations

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // MECHANICSBURG, PA – Duck Donuts is falling into the season with returning favorites and the debut of new creations! Available now through November 30, the fall menu features warm, cozy combinations that capture the spirit of the season. Many Duck Donuts guests will be happy to hear the popular Apple Topping is back. New to the lineup this year is a Pumpkin Spice Buttercream. It is a cinnamon-spiced, creamy seasonal swirl that guests won’t be able to get enough of. The buttercream is delectable on top of a donut or enjoyed as a dip to the brand-new Apple Cider Donut Hole Dippers.

Available through Nov. 30, the Fall Favorites Dozen and Half Dozen feature warm and always fresh fall combinations such as:

Caramel Pumpkin Cream: vanilla icing with pumpkin spice buttercream & salted caramel drizzle

Apple Cobbler: cinnamon sugar with apple topping and streusel

Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice: cinnamon sugar with pumpkin spice buttercream

Caramel Apple Pie: vanilla icing with apple topping & salted caramel drizzle

All-New: Apple Cider Donut Hole Dippers

For the first time ever, Duck Donuts is introducing Apple Cider Donut Hole Dipper.! A bite-sized, sharable twist on the flavors of fall. The donut holes are coated in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of pumpkin spice buttercream for dipping. Whether enjoyed solo or shared with family and friends, they’re perfect for tailgates, fall festivals, or a movie night in.

Cozy up to the season with Duck Donuts’ lineup of handcrafted fall beverages. Served hot or iced, these drinks deliver seasonal favorite flavors like apple, toffee, pumpkin, and hazelnut. Each is perfect for sipping during chilly mornings, afternoon pick-me-ups, or anytime guests are craving that fall feeling.

Fall Beverage Line Up (available hot or iced):

Caramel Apple Cider

Pumpkin Toffee Latte*

Salted Caramel Hazelnut Latte*

Duck Donuts is also offering cool takes on warm favorites with limited-time ice cream treats. Whether guests want something creamy and nostalgic or are looking for a new autumn indulgence, the fall-inspired milkshake and sundae are sure to satisfy.

Ice Cream Treats

Apple Cobbler Sundae: a warm cinnamon sugar donut topped with vanilla ice cream, apple topping, streusel, and salted caramel drizzle

Apple Pie Milkshake: blended vanilla ice cream and apple topping then finished with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar on top. Also available topped with a warm cinnamon sugar donut.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

SOURCE Duck Donuts

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.