Local Resident Stephen McCreary Opens Fresh Coat Painters in Lexington

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // LEXINGTON, KY — Local resident Stephen McCreary has signed on to open Lexington’s first Fresh Coat Painters.

For McCreary, this new venture represents not only a slower, more sustainable pace of life, it allows him to be a part of a support network of other business owners and to provide support to people in the community as they turn their houses into places that feel like home.

“My goal isn’t self-centered. I want to make income, sure, but I also want to be in a position to help other people. That’s something I can get behind,” said McCreary. “Whether it’s sitting with someone in their home and talking about what colors they want or helping them turn a dingy white wall into a bright one, I get excited about that. Helping people get what they want out of their project is what this is all about.”

Fresh Coat’s new Lexington location is the latest addition to the franchise brand’s roster.

"Fresh Coat is uniquely positioned as a comprehensive solution for all painting needs, both interior and exterior, for residential and commercial properties. 'In a market with few national painting companies, we can streamline project management and fill that gap,' said Lisa Hudson, brand president."

Hudson says McCreary is well equipped to represent the brand in Lexington. Looking ahead, the team has identified several other markets primed for franchise growth, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Texas and many more.

“Stephen is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with talented and hard-working new owners like him across the country,” she said. “We know they will be able to build a strong business and legacy in Lexington.”

SOURCE Fresh Coat Painters

###

