Marriott Bonvoy and Shinsegae Duty Free Announce a Strategic Partnership Turning Duty Free Shopping into Travel Rewards

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // Marriott Bonvoy has launched a strategic partnership with Shinsegae Duty Free designed to deliver greater points-earning opportunities and differentiated rewards to members of both loyalty programs. This first duty-free collaboration for Marriott Bonvoy seamlessly connects global hospitality with premium duty-free retail, enriching the everyday journey for members through meaningful rewards, whether they travel or shop.

Starting August 26, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn 2 points for every KRW 1,000 spent at Shinsegae Duty Free offline and online stores, once the purchase is completed and picked up. Members can earn up to 1,000 points per month. The collaboration also introduces tier matching across both programs, allowing members to enjoy elevated experiences across both brands. Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite members will be matched to Shinsegae Duty Free Black status, while Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite members will receive Shinsegae Duty Free VIP status. Shinsegae Black and VIP members will receive Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status.

To celebrate the launch, a limited-time pop-up store will be hosted at the Shinsegae Duty Free Myeongdong store from August 26 to September 4, 2025. The travel-themed space, designed to capture the spirit of travel with Marriott Bonvoy, invites visitors to learn more about the membership program and its rewards. Visitors who enroll in Marriott Bonvoy on-site will receive a welcome gift, available in limited quantities each day, and all customers who link their Marriott Bonvoy and Shinsegae Duty Free accounts will enjoy additional rewards.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with Shinsegae Duty Free in South Korea for Marriott Bonvoy’s very first global strategic duty-free partnership,” said Duke Nam, Area Vice President, South Korea, Vietnam, and Philippines, Marriott International. “Today’s launch reflects our commitment to creating meaningful touchpoints for our members— beyond hotel stays. Together with Shinsegae Duty Free, we are connecting lifestyle and travel in a way that is uniquely rewarding, immersive, and distinctly Marriott Bonvoy.”

“Through this strategic partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, we aim to maximize customer satisfaction by combining Marriott’s global network with Shinsegae Duty Free’s curated, customer-centric services,” said Hojin Yang, Executive Vice President of Sales Division. “By offering integrated benefits such as membership tier matching and points earning, we are creating a differentiated experience that connects shopping and travel. We will continue to explore growth opportunities that provide even greater value to our members.”

SOURCE Marriott Bonvoy®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.