Nick the Greek Expands Central Valley Presence With Opening in Stockton

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nick the Greek has officially opened its doors in Stockton, California. The new location is owned and operated by Bobby Singh, multi-unit franchisee who also owns the Nick the Greek restaurant in Vallejo. Located at the Stonecreek Village Shopping Center, the new restaurant brings Nick the Greek’s signature flavors to a community that appreciates high-quality, convenient dining options.

“After seeing a positive response at our Vallejo location, I knew Stockton would be the perfect next step,” said Singh. “This city’s diverse community and passion for flavorful, culturally rich food make it a natural fit for Nick the Greek, and I’m excited to share our gyros, souvlakis and bowls with the neighborhood.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts.

