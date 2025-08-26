Pet Butler Franchise Expands in Iowa with Bark ‘N’ Bin Acquisition

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // Des Moines, IA – Pet Butler is proud to announce that Patrick Lanigan has successfully completed the acquisition of Bark 'N' Bin.

With this acquisition, Patrick will grow Pet Butler’s footprint in Iowa, bringing pet waste removal services to more pet-loving families and communities. Bark ‘N’ Bin customers will now enjoy the added support and professionalism of the Pet Butler brand — known for its dependable service, streamlined systems, and commitment to pets and their people.

“We’re excited to welcome Bark 'N' Bin customers into the Pet Butler family,” said Lanigan. “Our goal is to provide the same great care they’re used to, with added support and service consistency Pet Butler is known for.”

