Proforma’s Annual Service Project Empowers Youth in Nashville

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tn. – Proforma proudly hosted its Annual Service Project in Nashville, Tennessee, during the 2025 Proforma Convention and Family Reunion.

This year, Proforma partnered with the W.O. Smith Nashville Music School, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality music instruction to children from low-income families. The school serves over 400 students each year and is supported by more than 200 volunteer instructors who help transform young lives through the power of music.

More than 120 Proforma Convention attendees participated in the 2025 service project, assembling 400 personalized student welcome bags filled with folders, writing instruments, water bottles, and other items. These essential supplies will help prepare students to begin their first lessons of the school year. Service Project participants also wrote over 400 letters of encouragement for students and teachers.

“We are incredibly grateful for Proforma’s support and generosity,” said Dr. Valerie Cordero, Executive Director of the W.O. Smith Nashville Community Music School. “These welcome bags, along with the handwritten notes, will provide our students with the tools and motivation they need to keep pursuing their lessons. The letters of encouragement to our generous volunteer instructors are one way of showing our appreciation for their selfless, impactful work. Partnerships like this help us continue making music accessible to all.”

The Annual Service Project kicks off the Women’s Session at the Proforma Convention and Family Reunion, with participation open to all attendees and their guests. Highlights of this year’s Women’s Session include an inspiring keynote address from Valerie Cordero, a roundtable discussion that featured accomplished women leaders in the print and promotional products industry, and a networking luncheon.

“I am so proud to be part of Proforma’s Annual Service Project and the empowering Women’s Session,” said Vanessa Edwards, Director of Business Development at Proforma. “Music has the power to shape lives, and being able to contribute in a meaningful way alongside our Proforma Family is incredibly rewarding.”

Michelle Dalton, Senior Vice President of Owner and Supplier Success, echoed the sentiment: “Partnering with W.O. Smith Nashville Music School has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. This is more than a service project—it’s a way for the Proforma community to help open doors for the next generation through creativity, education, and compassion.”

The 2025 Proforma Convention & Family Reunion Annual Service Project generated and donated over $30,000 in support of the W.O. Smith Nashville Music School, comprising both in-kind product contributions and financial donations.

SOURCE Proforma

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.