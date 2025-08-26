The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Expands to Central Maryland

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOUNT AIRY, MD –The Brothers That Just Do Gutters today announced the opening of its newest location serving Central Maryland, from Frederick to Baltimore and up to the Pennsylvania border. The franchise is owned and operated by Charles and Colleen White, longtime Mount Airy residents committed to bringing gutter services and a values-driven culture to their community.

Charles White, a Ph.D. Chemical Engineer, spent a decade with the federal government as a corrosion repair and paint engineer for the U.S. Navy, where water drainage and exposure were vital performance considerations. He also has experience as a researcher for exterior home paint and insulation. Now a first-time business owner, Charles is applying his technical expertise and passion for leadership to the home services industry.

“Ever since graduate school, I dreamed of owning my own business,” said Charles White. “I’ve seen how bad bosses can ruin good employees, and I wanted to be a positive change. The Brothers That Just Do Gutters gave me an opportunity to build a healthy work environment for my employees, deliver excellent customer service, and make a lasting impact in my community.”

The Central Maryland franchise offers a full suite of services including gutter installation, repair, cleaning, maintenance, downspouts, leaf guards, French drains, and controlled drainage solutions. Beyond function, the team emphasizes gutters as an aesthetic feature that can enhance curb appeal and home design.

“The corporate culture is incredibly supportive, and the network of owners truly feels like family,” added White.

