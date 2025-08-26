What Do 91% of Pet Parents Want for Their Dogs? Camp Bow Wow is Providing It Free for National Dog Day

Promotion highlights benefits of socialization for strengthening pet-parent bond

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 26, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- A new survey reveals what pet parents want most for their furry family members: socialization. According to research commissioned by Camp Bow Wow, 91% of pet parents believe time with other dogs is important and 55% of pet parents believe their dogs are happier after time spent socializing. That's why the leading dog daycare provider is offering a free first day of Camp for new Campers in celebration of National Dog Day.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research, highlights the growing recognition among pet owners that social interaction is crucial for their dogs' well-being. Camp Bow Wow, which has welcomed more than 55 million dog visits since 2000, is introducing quality socialization to more pet parents through its National Dog Day offer.

"Dogs are naturally social animals, and regular social opportunities provide benefits far beyond playtime," said Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, Camp Bow Wow's animal health and behavior expert. "Social interaction offers dogs essential mental stimulation, physical activity and chances to practice healthy behaviors, which help reduce destructive habits and support longer, healthier lives. When dogs are more content, relaxed and socially confident, daily life becomes easier and more enjoyable for their families, naturally strengthening the joyful bond through shared positive experiences."

Camp Bow Wow's free first day offer includes a personalized assessment, gradual introduction to the pack and detailed feedback from professional, safety-certified Camp Counselors. Dogs are slowly introduced to group play at their own pace, with only a few pups at a time, allowing for comfortable, controlled acclimation to Camp. The Camp also places dogs in the most suitable play yard based on their size and personality.

Pet parents can schedule their pup's free first day by visiting www.campbowwow.com.

In addition to the free first day, Camp Bow Wow is holding a "Wanna Go To Camp?" sweepstakes, kicking off on National Dog Day, Aug. 26, through Sept. 30. As a nod to the brand's 25th anniversary, prizes include a first-place package featuring 25 days of daycare and $2,500 cash, plus a second-place prize of 25 days of daycare.

Participants can enter in two ways:

Register on the sweepstakes webpage and bring their dog to Camp Bow Wow for daycare during the sweepstakes period.

Post a video on Instagram of their dog's reaction to hearing their pet parent telling them they're going to Camp, tagging @campbowwow and using #campbowwowsweepstakes and #nationaldogday.

Each daycare visit or social post counts as an entry. To register and see complete entry details, terms and conditions, visit http://campbowwow.com/national-dog-day-2025.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 08/26/25; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 09/30/25. For full Official Rules or how to enter, visit https://www.sweeppromo.com/CampBowWowSweepstakes. Total ARV of all prizes: $4,500. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor: Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc., 2542 Highlander Way, Carrollton, TX 75006.

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider with over 220 locations in 41 states and Canada. For 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents and helped them lead their best lives by providing the highest levels of fun, safety and service for Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and snooze the night away in spacious individual cabins. Additional services include personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming, training and the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy enrichment and socialization. Camp Bow Wow also supports the dog-loving community with the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing funds for urgent medical care to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow®

###

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington

817-329-3257

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.