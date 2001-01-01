Camp Bow Wow Franchise Opportunity

A Franchise Opportunity That

Will Really Get Your Tail Wagging

Join The Big Dog

A Pet Care Franchise Opportunity Unlike Any Other

Welcome dog-loving entrepreneurs! We are pawsitively excited about your interest in our industry-leading dog care franchise opportunity. Whether you are a pet parent yourself or simply love dogs, we'd like to give you the chance to join the big dog in franchising.

As a leader of your own Pack, you'll be offering services that benefit you and both your two-legged and four-legged clients. Camp Bow Wow is a premier pet care facility that puts the needs of dogs first, because we're all about Making Dogs Happy. All services are provided by highly skilled Certified Camp Counselors who are trained in pet first aid, CPR and dog behavior.

Not only do we support pet owners in providing a happy, healthy life for their pup, but we also provide dog day care franchise owners a financially sound opportunity and strong unit-level economics in this fast-growing $135 billion pet care industry. Our revenue streams include:

Dog Day Care

Dog Boarding

Dog Training

Dog Grooming

A Dog Care Franchise That's Revolutionizing the Industry

Camp Bow Wow has had a big impact on the pet care industry - in fact, we've disrupted it by creating a day care that dogs would design for themselves. Dogs visit Camp Bow Wow more than 5 million times a year, and our company has upended the traditional canine kennel model by creating a unique experience for dogs and thoughtfully growing with dog-loving entrepreneurs who want to grow with us. We're an overnight and day care concept that dogs -- and their owners -- truly love.

Our Company Values:

Passion - We are fueled by our love for dogs.

Service - We exist to serve others.

Innovation - We embrace change and cultivate inspiration.

Integrity - We communicate through our actions.

Trust - We can always be counted on.

Here are some statistics of what we've been able to accomplish as the leader of the pack:

Industry's First: Founded in 2000 and began franchising in 2003

Ranked in Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for 15 consecutive years

Industry's premier Pet Care Franchise with over 200 Camps!

Experienced 6%* average annual revenue growth from 2023, which is nearly two and a half times the economy growth rate and over twice as much as the boarding and grooming sector***

Dogs need four things to thrive: socialization, exercise, stimulation, and a little TLC! Our passion and curiosity about what's best for dogs and their humans drives us to keep pushing and innovating.

Dogs don't want to be locked away in cages, only being let out for brief bathroom breaks or listless pacing in a lonely dog run. That's yesterday's kennel. The hallmarks of Camp Bow Wow's innovative practices keep customers coming to us again and again. We remain the leader because we understand, in our bones, why each of those innovations are important. We love dogs! We are always looking for ways to make dogs' lives better, and to help pet parents keep their loved ones cared for and happy.

Next Steps to Own a CAMP BOW WOW

*Figure represents the aggregate increase in annual gross revenue for all locations that were open and operating for any length of time during 2022 and 2023. The financial performance representation contained in Item 19 of our 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document also includes: (1) annual unit-level gross revenue; and (2) select expenses for expense reporting franchises. Figure includes franchisor-owned locations.

*** IBIS Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US, 2018-2023