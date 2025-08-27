76 FENCE Expands into West Georgia with Douglasville and Newnan Locations

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. – 76 FENCE is expanding in Georgia with new franchise locations opening in Douglasville and Newnan. The West Georgia territories will be owned and operated by longtime Douglasville resident and business leader Matthew Skuodas.

Skuodas brings more than 30 years of global experience in corporate BPO servicing and IT leadership, including a decade abroad where he honed a people-first management style rooted in collaboration and trust. Since moving to Douglasville in 2006, he has built strong connections within the community—relationships he is now eager to strengthen through his new business.

“I've been calling West Georgia home for nearly two decades, and I’m looking forward to bringing something new to our community,” said Skuodas. “This franchise isn’t just about fences, it’s about building trust, creating opportunities, and strengthening our local neighborhoods. From the first consultation to a flawless installation, our team is here to make the process smooth and stress-free—offering thoughtful solutions, honest communication, and a fence you’ll be proud of for years to come."

Carl van der Horst, owner of two 76 FENCE territories in Metro Atlanta, will provide guidance and support to Skuodas as he launches.

“Matt embodies the type of leader we want representing 76 FENCE,” said van der Horst. “He knows what it means to invest in people, and he’s deeply committed to his community. With his leadership, Douglasville and Newnan will have a partner they can trust for years to come.”

“From the moment we met Matt, we knew he was the kind of person who leads with integrity and puts people first,” said Ed Samane, CEO of 76 FENCE. “With his experience and commitment to doing things the right way, we’re proud to have him leading the charge and bringing our company values to life in West Georgia.”

Skuodas’s Douglasville and Newnan locations are scheduled to commemorate their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 18, in conjunction with the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.

