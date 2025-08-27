Angry Chickz Brings Its Famous Nashville Hot Chicken to Ventura

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // VENTURA, Calif. – The wait is almost over! Angry Chickz is opening its first Ventura location next month.

Angry Chickz has built a following with its signature menu featuring Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders, tenders, and bowls like the Angry Mac with spice levels ranging from “Country” to “Angry”. The new Ventura restaurant gives local fans a taste of what has made the brand one of the fastest-growing concepts in the country.

Beyond the food, Angry Chickz is passionate about being an active part of the communities it serves. From school fundraisers to local events and outreach programs, the brand is dedicated to building authentic connections and giving back to the communities it calls home.

“Ventura is such a vibrant community, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Angry Chickz here,” said David Mkhitaryan, CEO and founder of Angry Chickz. “Our mission has always been to share the best Nashville hot chicken with unmatched customer service, and we’re thrilled to serve a brand-new audience of food lovers on the Central Coast.”

