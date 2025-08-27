Army Veteran Returns Home To Launch Caring Transitions Franchise in Reading, Pennsylvania

The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Army veteran Kevin Rarick, will provide a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

Rarick, who was raised in Pennsylvania, recently returned to the area after living out of state for two decades. Following five years of active duty in the U.S. Army as a medical lab technician, where he conducted research on soldier performance, nutrition, and physical training, he went on to build a long career before deciding it was time for a new chapter. “I wanted to do something closer to home,” Rarick said. “When I came across Caring Transitions, I got genuinely excited about the mission and the impact it makes.”

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. Rarick and their team offer trusted expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Kevin Rarick into the Caring Transitions franchise family,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Kevin brings an incredible background of service, both in the military and in health research and we know he’ll make a lasting impact on seniors and families across Berks County."

