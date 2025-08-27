Dream Vacations Reveals Plans for 2026 National Conference

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Dream Vacations 2026 National Conference will take place November 1 – 8, 2026, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas out of Port Canaveral, Fla. The cruise will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten before returning to Port Canaveral.

“We are beyond excited to share this news,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. “Our annual conference is more than just a meeting — it’s an immersive experience that blends education, networking, and unforgettable moments. In 2026, we’ll make history as the first industry conference to take place on an Icon Class ship, the Star of the Seas. This incredible setting will bring our community together to explore stunning destinations, gain valuable insights, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The 2026 National Conference will feature days of general sessions, workshops, and networking events designed for travel advisors of all experience levels. Attendees will benefit from direct engagement with cruise line and land vacation suppliers, hands-on training, and exclusive previews of upcoming products and programs.

In addition to professional development, the conference will include themed parties, fundraising activities for Make-A-Wish®, onboard entertainment, and of course Royal Caribbean’s exclusive destination Perfect Day at Coco Cay. Dream Vacations have proudly supported Make-A-Wish® for 14 years, raising nearly $2 million to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“We’re thrilled that the 2026 Dream Vacations National Conference will take place onboard the Star of the Seas marking the first industry event on an Icon Class ship,” said Vicki Freed, senior vice president, sales, trade support and service, Royal Caribbean International. The innovations onboard this ship and bold entertainment create the ultimate family vacation for everyone and will undoubtedly be the best conference ever. We can’t wait to welcome this star-studded group of travel professionals onboard.”

The 2025 Dream Vacations National Conference takes place in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on November 9th before embarking on the Star Princess November 10th through the 15th.

SOURCE Dream Vacations

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.