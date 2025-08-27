Häagen-Dazs® Shops Brings Luxe Fall Vibes to Life with New Pumpkin Spice Collection

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS – Häagen-Dazs® Shops is taking the season’s most iconic flavor and giving it a luxe, over-the-top twist made for cozy moments, crisp fall strolls, and savoring the fall season. From a creamy Pumpkin Spice Shake to the layered decadence of the Pumpkin Spice Dazzler, and the all-new Pumpkin Spice Dipped Waffle Cone, the limited-time treats blend real pumpkin, warm spices, and irresistible textures. It’s the pumpkin spice you know and love—reimagined for indulgence.

The Pumpkin Spice Collection includes:

Pumpkin Spice Shake – Dulce de Leche ice cream blended with real pumpkin puree, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin spices.

Pumpkin Spice Dazzler – A decadent creation layering Dulce de Leche ice cream with caramel sauce and crunchy cinnamon cookie pieces, finished with warm pumpkin pie spices.

Pumpkin Spice Dipped Waffle Cone – A brand-new seasonal treat: the Pumpkin Spice Waffle Cone is dipped in white chocolaty chips and rolled in cinnamon cookies and pumpkin spices, filled with your favorite scoop.

“The Pumpkin Spice Collection has become a seasonal favorite at Häagen-Dazs Shops, and this year we’re thrilled to bring it back with a fresh twist,” said Rachel Jaiven, Marketing Director at Häagen-Dazs Shops. “While the Shake and Dazzler are returning favorites, the all-new Pumpkin Spice Dipped Waffle Cone adds an exciting way for fans to indulge. Together, these treats are rich, layered, and visually stunning, making them perfect for savoring slowly and celebrating pumpkin spice season in style.”

