Home Franchise Concepts Heads into the Second Half of 2025 with Strong Momentum, Bold Leadership and Major Brand Wins

Appointment of new President and CEO Corey Benish marks a new era of growth for one of North America’s largest home services franchisors

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. — Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, is entering the back half of 2025 with remarkable momentum driven by the appointment of Corey Benish as President and CEO, a dynamic brand refresh, innovative operational initiatives, and national recognition across its portfolio of leading home service brands.

Benish, a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience in franchising, business, technology and operations, steps into the role following the June retirement of former President and CEO Andrew Skehan. Previously serving as Chief Operating Officer of Information Technology for JM Family Enterprises, Benish has built a career in transforming systems, driving operational efficiency and unlocking growth potential.

"I see an incredible future ahead for Home Franchise Concepts," said Benish. "We have the scale, the talent and the brand power to redefine what’s possible for home services and franchising. Our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for every consumer fuels our ability to maintain strong brand standards across our franchise network. My focus will be on driving growth through innovation, expanding into high-opportunity markets, and ensuring every franchisee in our portfolio has the tools, resources, and support to thrive."

One of those tools is Home Franchise Concepts University (HFCU), the company’s new technology-driven learning platform designed to enhance training, streamline operations and accelerate onboarding and franchise growth across its family of brands. HFCU offers on-demand, interactive education that simplifies onboarding, upskills teams and delivers AI-powered, role-specific learning pathways. By standardizing learning and providing automated tracking, HFCU ensures franchisees and their teams have the right training, tools, and resources to drive operational excellence and long-term success.

The leadership transition and operational advancements cap off a milestone-filled first half of the year, including a comprehensive brand refresh unveiled at the 2025 International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention. Rooted in the company’s tagline, “Building Futures Together,” the new identity reflects its people-first culture while reinforcing its role as a leader in home services that provides a pathway for entrepreneurs seeking financial independence and business ownership.

Adding to the excitement, Home Franchise Concepts’ brands have captured prestigious industry accolades and growth milestones across multiple categories:

Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up won a Franchise Innovation Award from Franchise Update Media in the Operations and Technology category, earning the accolade of Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools for their interactive Design Style Quiz. The brands were also one of three finalists for the Innovation of the Year Award in the Operations and Technology category.

and won a Franchise Innovation Award from Franchise Update Media in the Operations and Technology category, earning the accolade of Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools for their interactive Design Style Quiz. The brands were also one of three finalists for the Innovation of the Year Award in the Operations and Technology category. AdvantaClean also earned a Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Franchisee Support in the Operations and Technologycategory for its state-of-the-art flood house training facility.

also earned a Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Franchisee Support in the Operations and Technologycategory for its state-of-the-art flood house training facility. Kitchen Tune-Up, Bath Tune-Up and Two Maids were among Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises list for 2025. This list is determined by overall franchisee satisfaction scores reported by Franchise Business Review’s annual survey.

and were among Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises list for 2025. This list is determined by overall franchisee satisfaction scores reported by Franchise Business Review’s annual survey. Aussie Pet Mobile, Budget Blinds and Kitchen Tune-Up were included in Entrepreneur’s 2025 Best of the Best Franchises, each earning the #1 spot in their respective industry categories. Budget Blinds has appeared on the list for 30 consecutive years, and Kitchen Tune-Up has achieved 36 consecutive years of recognition.

"The first half of 2025 has been about building a strong foundation for the future," Benish added. "Now, it’s about taking bold steps to expand our reach, elevate our service and add to our rich history of franchisee success stories. I look forward to what we will achieve in the months and years to come."

With a diverse portfolio spanning home improvement, restoration, and lifestyle services, Home Franchise Concepts offers franchisees proven business models, powerful brand recognition and the backing of a $22.8 billion privately held company. The brands are well-positioned to perform strongly in any economic climate and supported by industry-leading training, marketing and operational systems, making them an ideal investment for entrepreneurs seeking new opportunities and exponential growth potential.

To learn more about development opportunities within Home Franchise Concepts’ family of brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™ and Two Maids®, please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America’s largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts’ brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™,PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranciseconcepts.com.

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with more than $22.8 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, Home Franchise Concepts®, Futura Title & Escrow and Rollease Acmeda. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Home Franchise Concepts

###

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gordillo

(954) 893‑9150

[email protected]



Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.