Home Franchise Concepts is a leader in the home services franchise industry. We have been empowering both franchisees and communities for over 30 years. With ten diverse brands, we offer flexible franchise opportunities tailored to unique entrepreneurial goals. Our proven success and forward-thinking approach make us a top choice for entering the home services sector, meeting the ever-growing demand for home improvement and residential services.

Our Featured Home Service Brands Include: Aussie Pet Mobile For nearly 30 years, Aussie Pet Mobile has been delivering premium grooming services for dogs and cats right in the client's driveway using our fully customized grooming vans that provide time-saving convenience to clients, and a calming, attentive experience for pets. Presently, there are over 375 eco-friendly, mobile grooming units in operation in the U.S. with plenty of room for growth. Drive your way to financial freedom with the #1 Pet Grooming Franchise! Learn More about franchising with Aussie Pet Mobile. Bath Tune-Up Bath Tune-Up specializes in every size bath remodel, from quick updates to full-scale renovations. Our four core services include bathtub and shower remodels, tub-to-shower conversions, and complete bathroom remodels. We deliver the beautiful results customers want, but in a more efficient way using custom designs and curated collections consisting of sets of tiles, flooring, vanities, and finishes to take the decision-making fatigue out of remodeling. Learn More about Bath Tune-Up Budget Blinds® Budget Blinds is the #1 Window Coverings Franchise in North America offering convenient shop-at-home service for custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapes and smart home automation solutions at prices that fit almost every budget. We provide complimentary in-home consultations, expert measuring, and professional installation services in over 1,400 territories across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about owning a scalable home-based, low overhead, low inventory business model with a Budget Blinds franchise. Kitchen Tune-Up For over 35 years, Kitchen Tune-Up has been offering 5 ways to update, uplift, and upgrade a kitchen with our exclusive Original Tune-Up, cabinet painting, cabinet redooring, cabinet refacing, and custom cabinets solutions. Our belief is that homeowners don't have to spend a fortune or be displaced from their home for weeks in order to improve the functionality or aesthetic of their kitchen. Learn more about our home-based or retail location franchise opportunity with Kitchen Tune-Up. Lightspeed Restoration Lightspeed Restoration is a 24/7 rapid response restoration franchise. When homes or businesses are impacted by water or fire, speed is of the upmost importance for damage recovery. Lightspeed Restoration franchise owners receive IICRC-certification training in water damage, smoke damage, mold remediation, and indoor air quality issues in our IICRC approved flood house so that you can deliver next-level restoration services as quickly as possible. Learn More about franchising with Lightspeed Restoration. Two Maids Two Maids has used over 20 years of experience to create a business model that utilizes a unique sales and marketing strategy to help franchise owners dominate their local market quickly. We take pride in building strong relationships and giving back to our communities. Everything we do, from cleaning homes to mentoring members of our workforce is designed to empower people and enrich lives. This approach, and our heart to serve, is what truly sets Two Maids apart. Learn More about franchising with Two Maids.

Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a $22B company ranked No. 16 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies, offering leadership and stability like no other franchisor. Home Franchise Concepts brands have received numerous prestigious awards and accolades by franchise networks and by the home improvement industry. Many of our brands consistently rank among the top franchises in the industry by Entrepreneur®, Franchise Business Review®, Franchise Times®, and have received the following recognition including, Top Franchises for Veterans, Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top New & Emerging Franchises, Top Home-Based Franchises, Fastest Growing Franchises, and more.