JUNKCO+ Comes to Tennessee with New Franchise Location Opening

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // TENNESSEE – JUNKCO+ is opening a new franchise location in Nashville, Tennessee. The junk removal company is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands.

The franchise location will open later this month, and will be owned and operated by Robert Sipp. Robert has over 40 years of experience in the junk and recycling industry, and has spent most of his career as a lean process improvement manager, where he implemented various processes to help improve the performance, quality, safety, and financial results in underperforming facilities. Robert will be assisted in daily operations by his son Colton, who previously worked as an Assistant Plant Manager for a guitar manufacturer and will be acting as the location’s General Manager. In their free time, Robert and Colton enjoy serving in their local church and attending sporting events.

“As someone with an extensive background in the junk and recycling industry, I felt that now was the perfect time to go into business for myself and my family,” said Robert Sipp, owner of JUNKCO+ of Nashville. “As Colton and I begin offering the brand’s wide range of services across the Nashville market, we look forward to building relationships with local home and property owners in need of our services.”

JUNKCO+ delivers a full range of residential and commercial junk removal, property cleanout, and demolition services, including furniture and appliance removal, hoarding and estate cleanouts, shed demolition and more. The junk removal company also offers same-day and next-day services, and prioritizes eco-friendly disposal.

Blake Gordon, Brand President of JUNKCO+, expressed enthusiasm for the brand’s growth potential: “JUNKCO+ exists within a highly competitive industry. That being said, JUNKCO+ shows promise due to our wide array of service offerings and commitment to providing the ultimate customer experience. As Robert and Colton begin offering top-notch services in their local market, the JUNKCO+ team looks forward to hearing about all the great work they will accomplish.”

