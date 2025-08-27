Konala Secures Co-Packer for Signature Sauce

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // Coeur d’Alene, ID - Konala has officially partnered with Tulkoff Foods to produce its proprietary sauces—starting with its fan-favorite teriyaki.

From day one, Konala’s proprietary sauces have been a core driver of its following. Customers rave about the flavor, comparing the brand to the early days of Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane’s—fast food empires built on craveable, unforgettable sauces. Konala is charting a similar path but with a modern, health-forward twist.

Now, with professional co-packing in place, franchisees can serve Konala’s signature flavor with perfect consistency—no matter the market.

Konala partnered with Tulkoff Foods, a seasoned co-packer with nearly a century of manufacturing expertise. Tulkoff’s leadership team includes industry veterans who’ve helped shape some of the most iconic sauce-driven brands in food. Current CEO Mike Kagan, formerly a senior executive at Giraffe Foods, brings deep operational and commercial insight, ensuring Konala’s sauces are produced with the consistency and quality that built its cult following.

“Consistency and food safety can’t be negotiable,” said Trace Miller, Konala’s founder. “Our sauces are what keep customers coming back. Partnering with a co-packer means every franchisee can deliver the exact flavor that made Konala a hit in the first place.”

